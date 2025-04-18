Critical Analysis: OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -50.87% -49.54% -34.72% OppFi 1.40% 35.04% 12.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sphere 3D and OppFi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 OppFi 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

Sphere 3D presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 544.19%. OppFi has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.89%. Given Sphere 3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than OppFi.

Sphere 3D has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and OppFi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $16.61 million 0.73 -$23.41 million ($0.52) -0.90 OppFi $525.96 million 1.36 -$1.00 million $0.21 39.46

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. Sphere 3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OppFi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.0% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OppFi beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

