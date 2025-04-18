CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTMX

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

CTMX stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.34.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 711,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 382,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 136,528 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 382,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 136,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,730,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.