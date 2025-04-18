Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

BAM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $62.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after purchasing an additional 168,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,655,000 after acquiring an additional 339,072 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,126 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 147,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

