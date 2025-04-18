agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Robert W. Baird

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of AGL opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.38. agilon health has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in agilon health by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,331,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after buying an additional 4,706,357 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 1,042.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,108,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in agilon health by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,541,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in agilon health by 326.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,492 shares during the last quarter.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

