Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMTM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amentum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Amentum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

