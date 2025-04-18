Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Athersys has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $833,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.
Athersys Company Profile
