Everyman Media Group’s (EMAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 160 ($2.12) target price on the stock.

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

LON:EMAN opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.18. Everyman Media Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.50 ($0.87). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.72.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (9.36) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter. Everyman Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everyman Media Group will post 1.8280793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.