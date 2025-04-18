Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.97) to GBX 330 ($4.38) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Up 1.9 %

LON LIO opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.37) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 390.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 437.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £208.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Liontrust Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 301.50 ($4.00) and a one year high of GBX 865 ($11.48).

Insider Activity at Liontrust Asset Management

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($66,339.39). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.35), for a total transaction of £15,301.91 ($20,302.39). 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

