tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday.

tinyBuild Stock Performance

About tinyBuild

LON TBLD opened at GBX 5.23 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.23. tinyBuild has a 12-month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 70 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild’s strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers.

tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe.

