Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRD opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

In other Friedman Industries news, Director Tim Scott Stevenson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,675 shares in the company, valued at $494,070.25. This trade represents a 5.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $42,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,885,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 157,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

