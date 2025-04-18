Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$87.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.22.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco Company Profile

TSE:CCO opened at C$57.00 on Tuesday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$48.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

