Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given a C$53.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$53.00 target price on Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWO. Cibc World Mkts raised Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.00.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$52.46 on Tuesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$38.44 and a 52 week high of C$57.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.50. The company has a market cap of C$48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

In related news, Director Edmund Francis Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.31, for a total value of C$784,695.00. Also, Director Christine Marie Moritz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.09, for a total transaction of C$244,827.70. Insiders have sold 144,257 shares of company stock worth $7,640,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

