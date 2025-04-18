TD Securities Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$57.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TXG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.19.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.49. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$18.79 and a 52-week high of C$48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total value of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,908.00. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

