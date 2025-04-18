TD Securities Cuts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$18.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.16.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$11.81 and a 1 year high of C$16.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,460.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,153. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

