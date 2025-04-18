Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider James Brotherton Sells 43,648 Shares

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider James Brotherton sold 43,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.71), for a total value of £187,686.40 ($249,020.03).

Breedon Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 444.40 ($5.90) on Friday. Breedon Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 356 ($4.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 501 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 451.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 443.67.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Breedon Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Analysts expect that Breedon Group plc will post 36.8586859 EPS for the current year.

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BREE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 625 ($8.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($7.16) to GBX 590 ($7.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

