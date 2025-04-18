Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Kevin Withington Sells 49,429 Shares

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Withington sold 49,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £15,817.28 ($20,986.17).
Ondo InsurTech Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of LON:ONDO opened at GBX 33.55 ($0.45) on Friday. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 44 ($0.58). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.85.
Ondo InsurTech Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ondo InsurTech
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Ondo InsurTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondo InsurTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.