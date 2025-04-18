HUHUTECH International Group Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 21st (NASDAQ:HUHU)

HUHUTECH International Group’s (NASDAQ:HUHU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 21st. HUHUTECH International Group had issued 1,050,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $4,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

HUHUTECH International Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUHUTECH International Group stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. HUHUTECH International Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HUHUTECH International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUHU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of HUHUTECH International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

HUHUTECH International Group Company Profile

HUHUTECH International Group, Inc designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The company was founded by Yu Jun Xiao on July 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi City, China.

