Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 234.49 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 274.20 ($3.64). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 274.20 ($3.64), with a volume of 10,676,962 shares traded.
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 272.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.76.
Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 11.20 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Direct Line Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Direct Line Insurance Group plc will post 21.3365735 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Direct Line Insurance Group
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
