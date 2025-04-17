Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,079,700 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the March 15th total of 11,185,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,895.1 days.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HDALF remained flat at $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.69.
Haidilao International Company Profile
