Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,079,700 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the March 15th total of 11,185,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,895.1 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HDALF remained flat at $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.69.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

