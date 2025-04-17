Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Increases By 96.3%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.67. 98,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,621. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.45.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
