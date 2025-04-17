Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Increases By 96.3%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Subaru Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.67. 98,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,621. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 47.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Subaru by 17.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Subaru by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 231,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Subaru by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Subaru to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

