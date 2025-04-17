Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Grows By 127.0%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Entain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMVHY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.42. 69,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,078. Entain has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

Entain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

