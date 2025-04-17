Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Head to Head Analysis

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Capstone Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Capstone Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 1 3 2 0 2.17 Capstone Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Given Capstone Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ).

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Capstone Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $22.18 billion 0.91 $1.10 billion $0.14 20.43 Capstone Mining $1.60 billion 0.00 -$101.67 million $0.11 N/A

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining. Capstone Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Capstone Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4.93% 25.89% 6.43% Capstone Mining 5.18% 2.12% 1.16%

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats Capstone Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, H&M Move, H&M Beauty, COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound, and Singular Society brand names. In addition, it operates Sellpy, a broad digital platform for second-hand fashion and other products; and Creator Studio, a global platform for merchandise design and production, as well as provides solutions to extend the useful life of unwanted garments through reuse and recycling under Looper Textile name. The company offers its products through online and physical stores. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 100% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was formerly known as Capstone Gold Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Mining Corp. in February 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

