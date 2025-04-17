International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPFGet Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.53 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 135.60 ($1.80). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.79), with a volume of 493,018 shares traded.

International Personal Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of £290.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPFGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 27.30 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Personal Finance had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Personal Finance plc will post 22.0982143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $3.40. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is currently 53.28%.

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters.

