International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.53 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 135.60 ($1.80). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.79), with a volume of 493,018 shares traded.

International Personal Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of £290.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 27.30 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Personal Finance had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Personal Finance plc will post 22.0982143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

About International Personal Finance

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $3.40. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is currently 53.28%.

International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters.

