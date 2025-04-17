Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on March 6th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of HOG stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.56. 2,295,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,835,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,940,000 after acquiring an additional 332,928 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,498,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,754,000 after buying an additional 1,285,225 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,352,000 after buying an additional 435,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,368,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

