Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Cigna Group stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) on 3/3/2025.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.97. 2,847,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.19. The stock has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,827,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.