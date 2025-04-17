Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.05 ($4.72) and traded as high as GBX 396 ($5.25). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 394.50 ($5.23), with a volume of 695,587 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemring Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 429.50 ($5.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 374.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 356.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is currently 857.06%.

In other news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 27,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.51), for a total transaction of £113,896.75 ($151,116.82). 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

