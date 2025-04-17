Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Saab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of SAABY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.93. 168,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,972. Saab has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.0493 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Saab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

