Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Short Interest Update

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEXXW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862. Lexaria Bioscience has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

