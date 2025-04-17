Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Up 158.7% in March

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the March 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shimano Stock Down 0.3 %

Shimano stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,121. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. Shimano has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 16.84%.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

