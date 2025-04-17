T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T Stamp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T Stamp stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) by 156.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.74% of T Stamp worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T Stamp alerts:

T Stamp Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDAI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.47. T Stamp has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.