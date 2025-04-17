Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) were up 12.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.18). Approximately 894,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.58).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLM. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.85) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.49).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 943.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,042.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

See Also

