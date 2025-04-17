Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Trading Up 10.6% – Still a Buy?

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 137.41 ($1.82). 3,111,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 1,322,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.20 ($1.64).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 142 ($1.88) to GBX 151 ($2.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.
Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.
We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.
Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…
…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.
