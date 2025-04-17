Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Trading Up 10.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 137.41 ($1.82). Approximately 3,111,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,322,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.20 ($1.64).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 142 ($1.88) to GBX 151 ($2.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of £307.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.

Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

