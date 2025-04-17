Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 3.37% of Global Blockchain Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBBK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,351. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

