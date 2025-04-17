Kerry Logistics Network Limited (OTCMKTS:KRRYF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in March

Kerry Logistics Network Limited (OTCMKTS:KRRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Kerry Logistics Network Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KRRYF remained flat at $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Kerry Logistics Network has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

About Kerry Logistics Network

Kerry Logistics Network Limited, an investment holding company, provides logistics services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Integrated Logistics, E-commerce & Express, and International Freight Forwarding segments.

