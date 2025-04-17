Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in March

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,619,900 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 4,316,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.0 days.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
