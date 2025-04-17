Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Stock Price Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. 155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

Americanas Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.