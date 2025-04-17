Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Trading Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 110,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

