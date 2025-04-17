Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 2,623,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,443,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
