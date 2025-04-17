Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 40,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 45,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.
Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.
