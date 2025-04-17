Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Trading 1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.01. 50,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 28,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palmer Square Capital BDC
Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance
Palmer Square Capital BDC Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.
Insider Activity at Palmer Square Capital BDC
In related news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield purchased 4,000 shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,079.44. The trade was a 10.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Palmer Square Capital BDC
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Palmer Square Capital BDC
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Palmer Square Capital BDC
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.