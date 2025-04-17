Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Trading 1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.01. 50,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 28,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

Palmer Square Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $417.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Insider Activity at Palmer Square Capital BDC

In related news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield purchased 4,000 shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,079.44. The trade was a 10.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palmer Square Capital BDC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

