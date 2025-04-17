Sanofi (SNY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $2.04 on June 12th

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 2.0369 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a 37.8% increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48.

Sanofi has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Sanofi has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sanofi to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.90. 2,856,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,667. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanofi stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

