kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.00. Approximately 21,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 76,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

kneat.com Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50. The firm has a market cap of C$560.07 million, a PE ratio of -64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.

