Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.06. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Piaggio & C. Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.31.

About Piaggio & C.

(Get Free Report)

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.