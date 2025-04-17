KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 43,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 130,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $212.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,902,000.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

