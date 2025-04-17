IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Shares Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 76,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 180,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

IMPACT Silver Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

