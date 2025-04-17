PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the March 15th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. 151,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,829. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

