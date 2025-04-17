Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rises By 52.2%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 96,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

South32 Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SOUHY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,955. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. South32 has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

South32 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

