PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Down 1.3 %

PTXKY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 3,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,392. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

