Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 56,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,670,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc, engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avenir Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenir Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.